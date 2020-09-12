Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 230,900 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 1,154.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.86. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.