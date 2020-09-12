Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.31 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Axis Capital by 241.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 106.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 588,440 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 372,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,425,907 shares of company stock worth $150,473,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of AXS opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.