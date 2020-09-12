Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 195,830.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 174,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.65% of Stoneridge worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE SRI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

