Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7,462.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $200.10 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

