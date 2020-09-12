Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPG opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

