Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.4% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 143,589 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $336,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $119,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 269,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

MRO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

