Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

