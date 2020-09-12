Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 5,545.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Summit Materials worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $16.91 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

