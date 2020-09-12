Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,533,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $235.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

