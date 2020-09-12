PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RMAX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.64. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

