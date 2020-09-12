Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,130,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIX opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

