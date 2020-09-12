California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,407 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $234,880 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

