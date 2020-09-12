California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $9.77 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

