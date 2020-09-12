Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

