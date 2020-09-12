California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Under Armour by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE UA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

