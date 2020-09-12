PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

