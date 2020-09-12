PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,079 shares of company stock worth $1,297,162. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

