California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of LTC Properties worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LTC Properties by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

