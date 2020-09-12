PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,376,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 102,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFBK opened at $9.81 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $517.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Several analysts have commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $103,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

