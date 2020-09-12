California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of 8X8 worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

