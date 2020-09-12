California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Glaukos by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,023 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

