Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,333 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,375 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,371,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

