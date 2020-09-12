California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 102 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Graham worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Graham by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Graham by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $429.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day moving average is $380.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.97. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $704.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

