California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

