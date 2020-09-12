Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cna Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 134,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 229,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cna Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 171,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cna Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Cna Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 375,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 99,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,259,237.60. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

