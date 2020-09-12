California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 62,909 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,909 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of SC opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

