California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 204.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,747.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 84,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 447.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

