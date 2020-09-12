California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Forward Air worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.