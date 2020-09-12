California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC opened at $56.69 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

