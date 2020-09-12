Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.99.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

