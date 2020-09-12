California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,514.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,698. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

