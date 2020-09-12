MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MXL opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

