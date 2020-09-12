Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

AAN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

