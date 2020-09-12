GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.23.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

