Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities raised their price target on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

EMP.A opened at C$37.89 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

