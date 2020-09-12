Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.89 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.88 and a 1-year high of C$38.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

