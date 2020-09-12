Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,815 Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 228.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Domo by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

