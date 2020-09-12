Steven C. Jones Sells 10,426 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEO opened at $35.35 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.