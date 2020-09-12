Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,086,462.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the last quarter.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
