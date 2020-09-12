Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,086,462.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,815 Shares of Domo Inc Stock
Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,815 Shares of Domo Inc Stock
Steven C. Jones Sells 10,426 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. Stock
Steven C. Jones Sells 10,426 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. Stock
Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Stock
Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Stock
Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 122,500 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc Stock
Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 122,500 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc Stock
Redstar Gold Shares Gap Up to $0.12
Redstar Gold Shares Gap Up to $0.12
Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,370 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. Stock
Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,370 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report