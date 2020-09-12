Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,086,462.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

