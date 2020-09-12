Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 122,500 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVFM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVFM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

