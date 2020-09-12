Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Redstar Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 228,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

