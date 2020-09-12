Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Redstar Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 228,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.