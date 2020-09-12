Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,370 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

YUM stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

