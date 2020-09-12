Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.87. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

