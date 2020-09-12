Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.08. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.70 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$187.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

