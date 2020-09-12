Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.41. Accord Financial shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 271.19%.

About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

