Jinhee Magie Sells 44,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.88. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.30 to C$8.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

