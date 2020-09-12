Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,258 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

