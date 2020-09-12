Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth $7,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 29.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 232,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.