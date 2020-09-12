Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 12,493 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 12,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $300,956.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,900,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,222,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 600 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $569,312.88.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 36.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 69,549 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

