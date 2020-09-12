KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 16,090 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $297,825.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 142,190 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 279,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

